SUNY Potsdam’s president leaving for new job

Dr. Kristin Esterberg(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - After 7 years as SUNY Potsdam President, Dr. Kristin Esterberg is leaving.

She has accepted a position as chancellor at the University of Washington Bothell.

Esterberg is set to leave August 31.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead SUNY Potsdam over these last seven years, and I am extremely proud of the work we have done together. To the talented faculty, staff and administrators, I am grateful for all of your efforts to serve students and our community. It has been a privilege to work with and beside you. To our alumni, it has been a deep pleasure to come to know you and to hear your Potsdam stories. I treasure the times we have shared. And to our creative and talented students, serving you has been a deep honor. Please know that I will continue to watch your successes from afar,” Esterberg said in a news release.

Since her appointment as SUNY Potsdam’s 16th president in 2014, the college says Esterberg has worked to build a more inclusive campus community and provide transformational experiences to all students.

