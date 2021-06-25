TV Dinner: strawberry season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Strawberry season is in full swing and Chef Chris Manning says they’re very good this year.

To demonstrate, he prepares the berries two ways: sweet and savory.

Strawberry Crisp

Filling:

- 5 cups hulled and quartered strawberries

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 3 tablespoons corn starch

Mix all ingredients and pour into a greased two-quart baking dish.

Topping:

- 1 cup all-purpose flour

- 3/4 cup quick oats

- 2/3 cup granulated sugar

- 2/3 cup brown sugar

- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

Mix all ingredients together and top the strawberry mixture evenly.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with whipped cream and sliced berries to garnish

Strawberry Salsa

- 2 cups strawberries, hulled and rough chopped

- 1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and rough chopped

- 1 green onion, minced

- 2 jalapeño peppers, stems removed, seeded, and minced

- 2 tablespoons honey

- Juice of 1 lime

- Salt & pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a medium-size mixing bowl. Mix well and chill for at least two hours.

Serve with grilled chicken or pork.

