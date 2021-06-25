Advertisement

Watertown police investigate bomb threats at business, apartment complex

Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness
Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police are investigating bomb threats that have affected businesses and an apartment complex in the city.

According to Detective Sergeant Joseph Giaquinto of the Watertown Police Department, the first threat was phoned in to Planet Fitness at Stateway Plaza at 11:41 a.m., saying a bomb was inside the building.

The threat prompted the evacuation of the gym and nearby businesses.

Giaquinto said bomb-sniffing dogs from Fort Drum have been brought in to search the building.

Around 1 p.m., he said Skyline Apartments on Mill Street also received a bomb threat.

Giaquinto said the threats appear to be related.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

