Watertown’s Neighborhood Watch calls on people to get involved

Neighborhood Watch
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two violent incidents in two days involving teens have ignited a call to get involved with Watertown’s Neighborhood Watch program.

On Tuesday, stabbings at Eastbrook apartments injured three teens. The next day, a 13-year-old girl was apparently jumped from behind near North Elementary School.

Neighborhood Watch Administrator Patrick Hickey says volunteers are needed to help neighborhoods feel more safe.

“We have a system of safety, and the more safety we can get comfortable with in the city, the more we wouldn’t have a comment made that said, ‘I don’t feel safe in the city, I’m going to move out,’” he said.

Learn how to become involved by clicking here.

