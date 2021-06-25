Advertisement

Will New York eviction relief efforts be enough?

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s state law protecting tenants from eviction is expected to avoid a surge in evictions and homelessness when a federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year expires July 31.

New York has set aside more than $2 billion to help tenants with outstanding rent, utility payments, and other expenses.

Last year, it dedicated $100 million from the federal CARES Act to rental relief, but only ended up dispersing $47 million to roughly 18,000 tenants as of June.

New York set up its fund in early April but only released applications for tenants on June 1. The state has received at least 110,000 applications so far.

