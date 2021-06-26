CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Brenda Joyce Hyde Aubertine, 76, of Clayton, NY passed away peacefully on Friday June 25, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Brenda was born in Alexandria Bay, NY on March 1, 1945 daughter of Charles W. “Stub” and Almyra Dwyer Hyde. The majority of her youth she grew up in Lowville, NY and graduated from Lowville High School. On June 23, 1967 she married Francis V. “Vinnie” Aubertine at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton, NY. Together, with her husband she happily worked side by side on the family farm. Along with the family farm, she also worked for the Thousand Islands School system. After her retirement from the school system, together Brenda and Vinnie opened and operated Cedar Point Country Store.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, canning, and spending time with her children and their families.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Francis Vincent Aubertine. Brenda is survived by her seven children, Jacquelyn M. and Michael Hyland, Cos Cob, CT, Kevin F. and Jane Aubertine, Ontario, NY, Lori A. and Don D’Amico, Pittsford, NY, Dale P. and Ginger Aubertine, Monroe, NC, Carey J. and George McConnell, Clayton, NY, Keith A. and Tracy Aubertine, Clayton, NY and Vincent C. Aubertine, Clayton, NY; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; one uncle and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The graveside committal service will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton, NY on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2 PM with Fr. Ray Diesbourg, pastor of St. Vincent DePaul Church, Rosiere, presiding. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Brenda’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

