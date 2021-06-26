Advertisement

Charlotte A. Doubleday, 73, of Philadelphia

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte A. Doubleday, 73, of South Main Street, passed away at home, Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Born on October 27, 1947 in Carthage, NY, she was a daughter of Frederick Lawrence and Anne Marie LaClair Booth. She attended LaFargeville High School.

Charlotte married Daniel E. Doubleday on May 26, 2002 at Kent Park, Philadelphia, NY. Daniel passed away January 3, 2013.

She worked most of her life waitressing and cooking at various restaurants in NY and FL.

Charlotte was a member of the Philadelphia American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

She loved her pets and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include two children; a daughter, Tina Watson, Philadelphia, NY; a son, Tim Wioneck, Watertown, NY; four grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Larry and Sharon Booth and Phillip and Krista Booth, all of Philadelphia, NY, Peter and Cathy Booth, Antwerp, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her parents and her husband passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 2 pm, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Booth residence, 36 Main Street, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

Donations may be made to the SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

