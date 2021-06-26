Clayton Pride takes to the streets and waters to celebrate the LGBTQ community

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Pride Month is quickly coming to a close, but not without the Village of Clayton getting in on the festivities.

Village members came together to hold the first ever River Pride, a weekend of activities to celebrate those in the LGBTQ community.

“So to find this in the North Country, that the pride flag is being flown and we are celebrating it here, is something that I never expected and it brings hope for the future,” said Maggie Rizer.

Rizer is a vogue model and activist who grew up in the North Country,

She is an ally to her openly gay father who died of AIDS and has since become an advocate for AIDS awareness.

She told her story to a crowd of hundreds at Frink Park, saying this is a step in the right direction.

“There needs to be more rights and more inclusiveness, and you know, we need to make sure everyone has the same rights and feels equal,” said Rizer.

Following remarks, the pride flag was flown and a boat parade with colors flying high took to the St. Lawrence River.

There were also plenty of rainbows off the water as businesses up and down riverside drive flew their own flags in unity.

It’s a way for a small community to show love and support for everyone.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.