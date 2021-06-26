Advertisement

Clayton Pride takes to the streets and waters to celebrate the LGBTQ community

By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Pride Month is quickly coming to a close, but not without the Village of Clayton getting in on the festivities.

Village members came together to hold the first ever River Pride, a weekend of activities to celebrate those in the LGBTQ community.

“So to find this in the North Country, that the pride flag is being flown and we are celebrating it here, is something that I never expected and it brings hope for the future,” said Maggie Rizer.

Rizer is a vogue model and activist who grew up in the North Country,

She is an ally to her openly gay father who died of AIDS and has since become an advocate for AIDS awareness.

She told her story to a crowd of hundreds at Frink Park, saying this is a step in the right direction.

“There needs to be more rights and more inclusiveness, and you know, we need to make sure everyone has the same rights and feels equal,” said Rizer.

Following remarks, the pride flag was flown and a boat parade with colors flying high took to the St. Lawrence River.

There were also plenty of rainbows off the water as businesses up and down riverside drive flew their own flags in unity.

It’s a way for a small community to show love and support for everyone.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Route 12E in the town of Brownville was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to...
ATV operator dies in crash with pickup truck
Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness
Watertown police investigate bomb threats at business, apartment complex
Watertown police got called to a fight Thursday where a 13 year old girl was allegedly jumped.
Watertown police: teens apparently jump girl
There's not much left at the Bowen home on Plank Road in the town of Denmark
Family copes with loss, counts blessings in wake of fire
Jordan Bideaux
Binghamton man faces charges after alleged crime spree in Jefferson County

Latest News

Friday Sports: Lisbon baseball finds success on the diamond
A Watertown warrior’s Make-A-Wish dream comes true
Man airlifted to Syracuse following crash on Massey St. in Watertown
ATV operator dies in crash with pickup truck
Clarkson University’s 16th president, Tony Collins, to step down June 2022