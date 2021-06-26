Advertisement

Community comes together in Clayton for Ham Radio Field Day

By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s an old hobby that is connecting people in the North Country to others across the U.S. and Canada.

Ham radio operators from the Thousand Islands Repeater Club participated in the Amateur Radio Field Day, an annual tradition in the club since 1933.

Amateur radio clubs set up transmission stations in public places, this one under the pavilion at Cerow Recreation Park, to demonstrate ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any condition from almost any location. The members use coded message to communicate with other field day operators and keep track of every connection through a software to collect points.

“A lot of people who are engineers who go to that technical side eventually end up with a ham radio license because it’s a gateway into electronics and the modern communication via the old methods,” said Will Covey, President of the Thousand Islands Repeater Club.

Covey says the group will be at the pavilion until around noon on Sunday and the event is open to the public to stop by and see what they are all about.

