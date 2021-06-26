Cream Cheese Festival is back this fall

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville tradition is making a grand return this year and it’s cheesier than ever.

It’s the Cream Cheese Festival, of course!

Organizers were disappointed to cancel the event last year due to COVID-19, but they say they’re going to make this year’s event extra special to make up for it.

The event is set for Saturday, September 18th on Lowville’s main strip.

There will be vendors, games and activities for kids, food and music, and of course Kraft Foods’ giant cheesecake.

“We’ll have entertainment, lots of food, lots of vendors, so were looking forward to it. Hopefully, fingers crossed, everything continues to go well. We’re on the uptick with things, so were looking forward to it,” said Jeremiah Papineau, the Cream Cheese Festival Chairman.

Organizers say they are looking for more volunteers and sponsors for the event.

