Advertisement

Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

By CNN
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has announced a voluntary recall of various size packages of its fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora contamination.

The recall affects Dole’s fresh blueberries distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin, along with two Canadian provinces.

Package sizes range from six to 24 ounce packages with various “pack out” dates from May 28, 2021, to June 9, 2021.

The Cyclospora parasite can cause an intestinal infection through contaminated food or water with a number of possible symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been tied to the recall.

Consumers who believe they have the affected product are urged to throw it away.

Exact UPC and product lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Route 12E in the town of Brownville was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to...
ATV operator dies in crash with pickup truck
Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness
Watertown police investigate bomb threats at business, apartment complex
Watertown police got called to a fight Thursday where a 13 year old girl was allegedly jumped.
Watertown police: teens apparently jump girl
There's not much left at the Bowen home on Plank Road in the town of Denmark
Family copes with loss, counts blessings in wake of fire
Jordan Bideaux
Binghamton man faces charges after alleged crime spree in Jefferson County

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to cyclospora
Warrior Stadium was packed as seniors graduated Friday
Food Truck Friday returns to Lowville