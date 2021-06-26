Food Truck Friday returns to Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Summer favorite returns in Lowville!

Hundreds of people headed to the Lewis County Fairgrounds Friday evening for Food Truck Friday.

Dozens of trucks parked and took orders as a band played live music and folks enjoyed a warm early-Summer night.

One vendor we spoke with said she hopes events like this help make up for lost time.

