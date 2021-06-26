Advertisement

Food Truck Friday returns to Lowville

A Summer favorite returns in Lowville!
A Summer favorite returns in Lowville!(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Summer favorite returns in Lowville!

Hundreds of people headed to the Lewis County Fairgrounds Friday evening for Food Truck Friday.

Dozens of trucks parked and took orders as a band played live music and folks enjoyed a warm early-Summer night.

One vendor we spoke with said she hopes events like this help make up for lost time.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police got called to a fight Thursday where a 13 year old girl was allegedly jumped.
Watertown police: teens apparently jump girl
Amanda Palma and Eduardo Flores
Missing Fort Drum soldier’s girlfriend also disappears, worried families speak out
Naaman Page
Alleged drug kingpin in St. Lawrence County Jail
Crash on Route 12 in the town of Rutland
Crash temporarily shuts down Route 12 in town of Rutland
Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness
Watertown police investigate bomb threats at business, apartment complex

Latest News

Seniors at Indian River High School had their commencement ceremony Friday.
Warrior Stadium was packed as seniors graduated Friday
The Watertown Class of 2021 hit the streets before commencement Friday night.
Watertown seniors parade into their next chapters
WWNY
Clayton celebrates River Pride this weekend
WWNY Family copes with loss, counts blessings in wake of fire