Advertisement

Friday Sports: Lisbon baseball finds success on the diamond

By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - The Lisbon baseball team made it to the New York State Final Four in 2019 with a predominantly young team.

The last two seasons there’s been no state playoffs. But what would have been for Lisbon if there had been states?

Despite not having that carrot hanging in front of them, it was another successful season for the program with just one loss.

The players were happy to be able to play and the underclassmen are looking forward to possibly competing for a state title next year.

Watch the video above for highlights and the team’s reaction.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Route 12E in the town of Brownville was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to...
ATV operator dies in crash with pickup truck
Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness
Watertown police investigate bomb threats at business, apartment complex
Watertown police got called to a fight Thursday where a 13 year old girl was allegedly jumped.
Watertown police: teens apparently jump girl
There's not much left at the Bowen home on Plank Road in the town of Denmark
Family copes with loss, counts blessings in wake of fire
Jordan Bideaux
Binghamton man faces charges after alleged crime spree in Jefferson County

Latest News

Five north country soccer players will be making the trip to Hammonton, New Jersey this weekend...
North country soccer players heading to regionals
North country soccer players go to regionals
The Watertown Rapids faced off against the Auburn Doubledays Thursday night at the Alex Duffy...
Doubledays down Rapids 8-3
Rapids home game vs. Auburn