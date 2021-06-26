Friday Sports: Lisbon baseball finds success on the diamond

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - The Lisbon baseball team made it to the New York State Final Four in 2019 with a predominantly young team.

The last two seasons there’s been no state playoffs. But what would have been for Lisbon if there had been states?

Despite not having that carrot hanging in front of them, it was another successful season for the program with just one loss.

The players were happy to be able to play and the underclassmen are looking forward to possibly competing for a state title next year.

Watch the video above for highlights and the team’s reaction.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.