WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joan Marie Powers, 90, of Watertown passed away at her home on Thursday, June 24th, with her family by her side.

Joan was born July 22, 1930 in Brockville, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Arthur and Irene Fulford. She attended St. Francis Xavier School.

She married George D. Powers on June 22, 1956 at the First Presbyterian Church in Brockville, Ontario, Canada with Reverend Smith officiating.

Joan was an extraordinary mother and Nana. Her home was warm and inviting, and always impeccably cared for. She had sweets readily available for all that visited and her kind, compassionate demeanor made conversations delightful. It was impossible to leave her home without a full stomach and a happy heart.

Joan was a true animal lover that embraced any animal that came in her care; never letting any go hungry. Whether it was a stray cat, bird, opossum, raccoon, or any other creature, she tended to them all with incredible affection and dedication.

Nana loved to collect dolls; Shirley Temple was her favorite. During Christmastime, she adored displaying her large collection of nutcrackers and elves throughout her home. Nana’s hands were rarely still. She enjoyed baking and shared her fondness for sweets by making the best cookies, pies, and pastries.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Shelly (Louis) Carlos; six grandchildren: Matthew (Sarah), Michele, Michael, Nicholas (Ashley), Allison (Joseph), and Nathanial; and seven great-grandchildren: Mia, Jaxson, Pyper, Charlee, Aiden, Adelaide, and Abel. Joan was predeceased by her husband, George, in 2011; her sisters, Patricia and Veronica; and brothers, Raymond and Robert.

She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and animals.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm at Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, on Monday, June 28th, with Pastor Kevin Kitto officiating.

Online condolences through D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

For those who would like to honor Joan’s memory, donations can be made to the Ninjas Against Animal Cruelty c/o Julie Bush, 1131 Academy Street, Watertown, New York 13601 or the Hospice Foundation of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

