Man airlifted to Syracuse following crash on Massey St. in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man was airlifted to Syracuse after his truck went off the road in Watertown Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports came in that a man was barely conscious after crossing lanes and going into the ditch on Massey Street near Greensview Road.

But when officials arrived, the man was conscious and able to sit up on the stretcher. He was airlifted to Syracuse anyway.

His truck suffered serious damage as the bed was barely connected to the cab. It took a while to get the vehicle towed away as a result.

Officials on scene say it is unclear what caused the driver to go off the road. The crash is under investigation.

