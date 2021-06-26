Advertisement

Motorcycle rally brings plenty to Alexandria Bay for a weekend of festivities

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Motorcycle enthusiasts, start your engines!

It’s the weekend of the Thousand Islands River Run Motorcycle Rally!

This is the 14th annual rally event put on by the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce.

There’s a live music fest, vendors, bike and tattoo contests, and of course the motorcycle run itself!

If you missed the fun Friday and Saturday, you can still drive down for the block dance and poker run on Sunday.

Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for submitting photos.

You can always show us what you’re up and Send it to 7 via our website or through our free mobile app.

Caption

