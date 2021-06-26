Sharon E. Lawrence, 74, of Massena

Sharon E. Lawrence, 74, of Douglas Road, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday evening, June 24, 2021 at Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sharon E. Lawrence, 74, of Douglas Road, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday evening, June 24, 2021 at Massena Hospital.

Sharon was born on December 16, 1946 in Endicott, New York. She first married Ross LaFrancois, which later ended in divorce. On July 26, 1979, she married Richard Lawrence in Massena.

Sharon was an Occupational Early Interventionalist who worked for various agencies throughout her life, most recently working for North Coast Therapy. She was a devout Christian and active member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, watching sports – especially the New York Yankees, and cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; her sons, Christopher and Mark Lafrancois; her stepchildren, Randy, Craig, and Dave Lawrence; and Tina Lawrence Snyder; many grandchildren, including Michelle Trombly, Brittany Lafrancois, and Felicia Huto; and several great grandchildren including, Hailey, Jace, Noah, Kiah, Christiana, Arianna, Christopher, Brady, Brianna, and Elijah.

Sharon is also survived by her brothers, Kirk and Rick Eames; her brother-in-laws, Ted and Bob Lawrence; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents John and Christine Eames, she was predeceased by a stepson, Richard Lawrence and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of her life will be held at 6:30 PM on July 7, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Colin Lucid, officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Calvary Baptist Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.