Warrior Stadium was packed as seniors graduated Friday

Seniors at Indian River High School had their commencement ceremony Friday.
Seniors at Indian River High School had their commencement ceremony Friday.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Seniors at Indian River High School had their commencement ceremony Friday.

Warrior Stadium was packed with families while students walked the field to receive their diplomas.

This was the first time the Class of 2021 was all together since March of last year, after following remote or hybrid learning schedules.

Several students spoke to the class as did Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier who’s retiring after 36 years in education.

