Advertisement

Watercross brings crowds to Waddington

East Coast Watercross came to town, bringing with it hundreds of competitors zipping across the...
East Coast Watercross came to town, bringing with it hundreds of competitors zipping across the water.(wwny)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - It was a sight to see in Waddington.

East Coast Watercross came to town, bringing with it hundreds of competitors zipping across the water.

Racers took to the St. Lawrence River and spectators could witness the action from the town beach.

Watercross is a major jet ski competition, and Alex Hammond, the Waddington Town Supervisor, had hopes that the event would bring some business to local shops.

There are more than 20 classes for this weekends competition, covering different types of jet skis and different skills.

If you missed it Saturday, the races are also on for Sunday.

Big thanks to Alex Hammond for sending over the video above.

You can always Send it to 7 via our website or our free mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Route 12E in the town of Brownville was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to...
ATV operator dies in crash with pickup truck
Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness
Watertown police investigate bomb threats at business, apartment complex
Watertown police got called to a fight Thursday where a 13 year old girl was allegedly jumped.
Watertown police: teens apparently jump girl
There's not much left at the Bowen home on Plank Road in the town of Denmark
Family copes with loss, counts blessings in wake of fire
Jordan Bideaux
Binghamton man faces charges after alleged crime spree in Jefferson County

Latest News

Friday Sports: Lisbon baseball finds success on the diamond
A Watertown warrior’s Make-A-Wish dream comes true
Man airlifted to Syracuse following crash on Massey St. in Watertown
ATV operator dies in crash with pickup truck
Clarkson University’s 16th president, Tony Collins, to step down June 2022