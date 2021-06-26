Watercross brings crowds to Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - It was a sight to see in Waddington.

East Coast Watercross came to town, bringing with it hundreds of competitors zipping across the water.

Racers took to the St. Lawrence River and spectators could witness the action from the town beach.

Watercross is a major jet ski competition, and Alex Hammond, the Waddington Town Supervisor, had hopes that the event would bring some business to local shops.

There are more than 20 classes for this weekends competition, covering different types of jet skis and different skills.

If you missed it Saturday, the races are also on for Sunday.

Big thanks to Alex Hammond for sending over the video above.

