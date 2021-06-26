Watertown man charged, allegedly sets fire to confederate flag

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is charged for setting fire to a confederate flag earlier this month.

Watertown Police say 61-year-old Robert Gould is charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and 4th degree Arson.

On June 12th, Gould allegedly set fire to the confederate flag affixed to a truck belonging to 30-year-old Seth LaBarge, also of Watertown.

The truck was parked at the Marcy Building, and the fire of the flag damaged the truck’s tail light and quarter panel as well.

Gould will appear in Watertown City Court July 6th.

