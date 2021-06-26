Advertisement

Watertown man charged, allegedly sets fire to confederate flag

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is charged for setting fire to a confederate flag earlier this month.

Watertown Police say 61-year-old Robert Gould is charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and 4th degree Arson.

On June 12th, Gould allegedly set fire to the confederate flag affixed to a truck belonging to 30-year-old Seth LaBarge, also of Watertown.

The truck was parked at the Marcy Building, and the fire of the flag damaged the truck’s tail light and quarter panel as well.

Gould will appear in Watertown City Court July 6th.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Route 12E in the town of Brownville was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to...
ATV operator dies in crash with pickup truck
Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness
Watertown police investigate bomb threats at business, apartment complex
Watertown police got called to a fight Thursday where a 13 year old girl was allegedly jumped.
Watertown police: teens apparently jump girl
There's not much left at the Bowen home on Plank Road in the town of Denmark
Family copes with loss, counts blessings in wake of fire
Jordan Bideaux
Binghamton man faces charges after alleged crime spree in Jefferson County

Latest News

A warrior from Watertown received her Make-A-Wish dream come true over the weekend.
A Watertown warrior’s Make-A-Wish dream comes true
Clarkson University President Tony Collins will step down at the end of the 2022 academic year.
Clarkson University’s 16th president, Tony Collins, to step down June 2022
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail
Warrior Stadium was packed as seniors graduated Friday