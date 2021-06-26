Watertown seniors parade into their next chapters

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Class of 2021 hit the streets before commencement Friday night.

Seniors paraded from Samaritan Medical Plaza down the hill to Watertown High School, where they were given the red carpet treatment.

The commencement looked and felt different from previous years; taking place on the field rather than the auditorium, with a live stream set up for people to watch online of spread out across school grounds.

One speaker touched on the Class of 2021′s embracing of change.

“To quote something I found on Google: ‘High school is a lot like toilet paper. You only miss it once it’s gone.’ I feel this quote is applicable to both our pandemic experiences, and to the closing of our high school careers,” said Salutatorian Suzanna Rainbolt.

All the seniors who spoke agreed on one thing: despite the obstacles they faced at school during the pandemic, they all pulled through.

