A Watertown warrior’s Make-A-Wish dream comes true

A warrior from Watertown received her Make-A-Wish dream come true over the weekend.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warrior from Watertown received her Make-A-Wish dream come true over the weekend.

10-year-old Madyson Siddall is battling a rare blood disorder that was discovered in February of 2020.

We first met her earlier this year in March, where she told us about her difficult journey with aplastic anemia, which included chemotherapy, steroid treatments, a bone marrow transplant, and countless blood and platelet transfusions.

Madyson is on the mend and wished for a camper to enjoy some family time.

Now, the Make-A-Wish Central New York chapter made it happen.

On Friday, at Camping World in Syracuse, Madyson was presented with a camper big enough for her family, friends, and beloved stuffed animals.

