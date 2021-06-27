Advertisement

A high school graduation 80 years in the making

A moment 80 years in the making. A WWII veteran finally gets his high school diploma
A moment 80 years in the making. A WWII veteran finally gets his high school diploma(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Most high school seniors are about 18 years old. Graduating in front of their friends and families is a big milestone in a teenager’s life. But one man had to wait a little bit longer. Bill Plantz is 98 years old. He was born in Hammond in 1922, the fourth oldest of 10 children, and he was set to graduate from Hammond central school in 1941. That never happened because Plantz joined the Navy instead.

“When he joined, it was just about two weeks before Pearl Harbor got attacked,” Mike Savage, Plantz’s nephew, said.

Savage said Plantz worked as a radioman in the Navy. His three brothers, Walter, Lewis, and Warren served in the Navy as well. After the war, Savage said Plantz was a postal worker in California before moving back to the area in the 70′s. It wasn’t until a couple of months ago, his family figured out a way for Plantz to finally have his graduation.

“Well my brother Warren,” Savage said, “he heard about a program for honorary diplomas for any veterans that served.”

So they coordinated with the school. At the beginning of Sunday’s graduation, Hammond Central School Superintendent Douglas McQueer introduced Plantz to the crowd.

“This gentleman is Hammond’s last surviving World War Two veteran,” McQueer said. “This has been long overdue.”

In front of a standing ovation from the crowd...McQueer handed Plantz his honorary diploma. To tie it all together, it’s the same school that Savage and his three siblings attended. All were on hand to witness the moment.

What does it mean to Plantz to finally receive his honorary diploma?

“I’m really excited to be here right now. It means a lot,” Plantz said

A moment 80 years in the making, one that seemed so far out of reach but Plantz finally has that diploma in hand

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Syracuse after his truck went off the road in Watertown Saturday...
Man airlifted to Syracuse following crash on Massey St. in Watertown
A portion of Route 12E in the town of Brownville was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to...
ATV operator dies in crash with pickup truck
Michael Lopez, 27, (center) faces several charges including multiple counts of attempted murder...
GRAPHIC: Gang member arrested in NYC shooting in front of two children
Watertown man charged, allegedly sets fire to confederate flag
Pride Month is quickly coming to a close, but not without the Village of Clayton getting in on...
Clayton Pride takes to the streets and waters to celebrate the LGBTQ community

Latest News

There’s a police presence in the Town of Lyme after reports of a crash.
Town of Lyme crash causes injuries, one airlifted to Syracuse
Sackets Harbor Central School celebrated its Class of 2021 Sunday.
Sackets Harbor celebrates graduates in front of friends and family
Vintage rides spotted in Clayton Sunday
Two minutes is all it could take to save the life of someone using hard drugs.
Two minutes to save a live, free Fentanyl test strips are available in Watertown