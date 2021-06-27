Mary Jean Thomaris, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jean Thomaris was born December 30, 1930 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica, New York. She was the daughter of H. Glenn and Mary Nichols Covert.

Jean graduated with high honors from Utica Free Academy in 1948; from Utica College in 1952; and received a Master’s Degree from SUNY Potsdam in 1990.

She and Constantine (Gus) Thomaris were married December 7, 1952. Gus and Jean owned and operated Thomaris Liquor Store. They befriended many locals and college students for many years. Many of them continued their friendship long after leaving college. Jean, also, worked as a librarian both in public schools and at Clarkson University. She served as treasurer of the Pine Street Arena Funding Campaign.

Gus died October 2, 2012 after 59 years of marriage.

Jean is survived by two children; a daughter, Connie (Bobby) Bicknell, and a son Glenn (Dianne) Thomaris, four grandchildren, Rob (Jaime) Bicknell, Erin (Ben) Jamesson, Bob Thomaris, and Marianne Thomaris, and five great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be at Bayside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be sent to the SPCA in Potsdam and/or the Potsdam Junior Hockey Association. Online condolences to www.garnerfh.com. Garner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

