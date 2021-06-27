Advertisement

Sackets Harbor celebrates graduates in front of friends and family

Sackets Harbor Central School celebrated its Class of 2021 Sunday.
Sackets Harbor Central School celebrated its Class of 2021 Sunday.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor Central School celebrated its Class of 2021 Sunday.

There are 24 kids in this year’s graduating class and they got to graduate in the school’s gymnasium in front of friends and family.

They lined up for the class picture ahead of time.

Some decorated their caps with the school they’ll be off to in the fall. Some called it a bittersweet day.

“It’s pretty bitter sweet to spend four more hours with the class that you’ve been spending multiple times with and all the memories that have been created, but we’re sure not going to lose them, we’re going to have them forever,” said senior Morgan O’Brien.

“One step closer to, I don’t know, my career,” said Andrew Brooks.

Students also said graduation is a big milestone, especially after a difficult school year.

