Scott A. Seaver, 49, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Scott A. Seaver will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home on July 2nd, 2021 11:00 am - 12:00pm, followed by a burial service at Union Cemetery in Adams Center, NY.

Scott passed away at Samaritan Medical Center on Wednesday, June 23rd. He was 49 years old.

Born in Plattsburg, NY on May 30th, 1972, Scott was a son to George and Thelma (Hastings) Seaver. After graduating from South Jefferson Central, Scott went on to study at Jefferson Community College. Scott worked as a certified nursing assistant for approximately a year prior to becoming disabled due to dialysis.

Scott was a former member of the Adam’s Center and Smithville Fire departments and was a first responder for the South Jefferson Rescue Squad. He enjoyed reading James Patterson novels and watching the Cowboy’s game. Scott also enjoyed camping, being around animals, and spending time with his family and friends.

Scott is survived by his wife, Erica Seaver, his daughter Delanie Seaver, his sister and brother in-law, Laurie and Dee Rogers, his half-brother, Jay Pederson, his niece Brittany Golden and nephews, Ryan Rogers and Christopher Pederson. He is also survived by his Aunts, Janice Fobert and Marilyn (Donald) Cole as well as a multitude of cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, George and Thelma, his uncles, Robert Seaver, Richard Seaver, John Hastings, Richard Hastings, Kenneth Hastings, and aunts, Mildred Artz, Dorothy Hybeck, Anite Lalone, Charlotte Lalone, and Patricia Booras.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

