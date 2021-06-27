Two minutes to save a live, free Fentanyl test strips are available in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two minutes is all it could take to save the life of someone using hard drugs.

Fentanyl test strips are available to the community for free and can be picked up at the offices of ACR Health and the Alliance for Better Communities, both in Watertown.

A strip will come with directions on how to use it, but the idea is to dip the test stick in a solution of water and the drug’s residue for 15 seconds.

After about two minutes, the results will appear and the directions will show how to read those results.

Recovering addict Cathy Chipp says finding fentanyl in drugs can be life saving.

“If it tests positive, obviously it’s tested positive for fentanyl, you can make that choice whether to do it or not. If you don’t do the test, it’s like playing Russian Roulette. You don’t know what’s in it. They can very much save your life,” said Chipp.

Substance abuse prevention specialists say there have been eight overdose deaths in Jefferson County this year and they tell people buying hard drugs to assume anything purchased off the street has fentanyl in it.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.