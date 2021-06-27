Advertisement

Vintage rides spotted in Clayton Sunday

By Keir Chapman
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - In Clayton it was a spectacle on land and river that was delayed a day due to rain.

The Antique Boat Museum held its 10th Concours d’Elegance Sunday. It was originally scheduled for Saturday.

Around 50 antique and classic cars were on display right by the museum’s collection of antique boats.

People were able to vote for their favorite car.

The photos above were sent to us courtesy of Laura Krebs.

