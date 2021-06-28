1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyme UTV crash

LYME, New York (WWNY) - A Connecticut woman is dead following the crash of a UTV Sunday in the town of Lyme.

State police say 46-year-old Angela Watrous from Deep River was a passenger in a UTV that crashed on Cheever Road just before 5 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator, 53-year-old John Zimmer of Chaumont, was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with serious leg and face injuries.

Troopers say Zimmer lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road and rolled over. Both Watrous and Zimmer were thrown from the UTV and landed near each other on the north side of the road.

The crash is under investigation.

