Clayton couple’s YouTube channel helps addicts with recovery

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - They’ve weathered addiction. Now, on the other side, they hope to help others navigate that storm on YouTube.

“Hey, guys, welcome back to Choosing Recovery. I’m Olivia. I’m Scotty.”

Those few words have become a source of strength and solace for many.

“I’m so glad that you guys are able to join me today. This was such a blessing.”

Olivia Bender and Scott Sample chose recovery years ago. Now, they’re helping others choose it, too.

“We’re doing our part to bring it to our community that there is another way of life and it’s fun,” said Bender.

It is making a difference for the hundreds of people who interact with their videos every day.

“That is a blessing. It really is life-changing. We wake up with a purpose every day. It’s saving lives, it’s saving children, it’s saving parents,” said Bender.

The two post videos weekly, including a men’s and women’s podcast and different recovery topics.

“Today’s topic is bipolar and addiction.”

And they give a platform for others to share their recovery journey.

It wasn’t an easy road getting here. For Scott, it was a heroin addiction and drug court. For Olivia, it was an arrest on drug charges.

“At that point I knew how I was going to die, I just didn’t know when. And I didn’t think I was ever going to make it past 22 years old,” said Bender.

Then they met at a rehab center and the rest is history.

“We had a baby, we started the YouTube channel, we started our business, graduated Bridge. It’s just been nonstop blessings,” said Sample.

Their channel has racked up nearly 400 subscribers. But to Scott and Olivia, they’re friends, ready to start a new life by choosing recovery.

