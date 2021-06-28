Donors stick with Cuomo after harassment allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Some of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s campaign contributors say they’re still planning to donate money for his reelection, despite ongoing investigations into allegations that he sexually harassed employees and manipulated data on COVID-19 fatalities in nursing homes.

The governor is planning a $10,000 per-person fundraiser for June 29 in New York City.

It will be one of his first big, in-person events to raise money for his campaign since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Campaign finance reports due July 15 will likely give a fuller picture of where Cuomo stands ahead of an expected run for a fourth term in 2022.

