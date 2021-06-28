Elizabeth J. Farley-Lashomb, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Lashomb passed away at the St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her family on Sunday evening June 27, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth J. Farley-Lashomb will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday (June 30, 2021) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3:00pm-7:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Lashomb passed away at the St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her family on Sunday evening June 27, 2021.

Surviving are her children Kevin Farley of Ogdensburg; Kathryn Farley and her wife Annie Moriyasu of Kailua, Hawaii; Kimberly Hollis and her husband David of Ogdensburg; Maureen Manke and her husband Kevin of Ogdensburg; a brother Addison “AJ” Barr of Ogdensburg; grandchildren JP Manke & his wife Lindsay; Jennifer Shaver & her husband Jonathan; David Hollis & his wife Anita; Justin Hollis and his companion Tisha Ward; great-grandchildren Brady, Emilyn and Henry Shaver; Macks, Drake and Ava Hollis; Spencer and Fletcher Manke; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins. Two brothers Robert & Frank Barr and an infant daughter Karen predeceased her.

Betty was born on September 14, 1930 in Ogdensburg, NY, a daughter of the late George & Mildred (Gonyou) Barr. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and continued her education at the Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her nursing degree. She married John “Jack” Farley on November 8, 1952 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He predeceased her on May 5, 1992. She later was remarried to G. Edward Lashomb on December 27, 2001 in Hawaii. He also predeceased her on April 2, 2021.

During her career, she worked at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital, BOCES, St. Peters School of Nursing, Dr. Jacobson’s office and also did private duty. She retired in 1982.

Betty was a member of the Hepburn Alumni and St. Mary’s Cathedral Alter & Rosary Society. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, traveling, wintering in Florida where she participated in many activities, and she was a devoted and kind mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph’s Home or Meals on Wheels. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

