Advertisement

Elizabeth J. Farley-Lashomb, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. Lashomb passed away at the St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her family on Sunday evening...
Mrs. Lashomb passed away at the St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her family on Sunday evening June 27, 2021.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth J. Farley-Lashomb will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday (June 30, 2021) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3:00pm-7:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Lashomb passed away at the St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her family on Sunday evening June 27, 2021.

Surviving are her children Kevin Farley of Ogdensburg; Kathryn Farley and her wife Annie Moriyasu of Kailua, Hawaii; Kimberly Hollis and her husband David of Ogdensburg; Maureen Manke and her husband Kevin of Ogdensburg; a brother Addison “AJ” Barr of Ogdensburg; grandchildren JP Manke & his wife Lindsay; Jennifer Shaver & her husband Jonathan; David Hollis & his wife Anita; Justin Hollis and his companion Tisha Ward; great-grandchildren Brady, Emilyn and Henry Shaver; Macks, Drake and Ava Hollis; Spencer and Fletcher Manke; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins. Two brothers Robert & Frank Barr and an infant daughter Karen predeceased her.

Betty was born on September 14, 1930 in Ogdensburg, NY, a daughter of the late George & Mildred (Gonyou) Barr. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and continued her education at the Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her nursing degree. She married John “Jack” Farley on November 8, 1952 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He predeceased her on May 5, 1992. She later was remarried to G. Edward Lashomb on December 27, 2001 in Hawaii. He also predeceased her on April 2, 2021.

During her career, she worked at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital, BOCES, St. Peters School of Nursing, Dr. Jacobson’s office and also did private duty. She retired in 1982.

Betty was a member of the Hepburn Alumni and St. Mary’s Cathedral Alter & Rosary Society. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, traveling, wintering in Florida where she participated in many activities, and she was a devoted and kind mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph’s Home or Meals on Wheels. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

File photo of Seaway Fest parade
Ogdensburg’s Seaway Fest returning next month
Shirley J. Grandjean, 89, died early Monday morning, June 28, 2021 with her family at her side...
Shirley J. Grandjean, 89, of Martinsburg
Janie A. Schatz, 58, of Rogers Crossing Road, passed away on Thursday morning, June 24, 2021 at...
Janie A. Schatz, 58, of Carthage
David Winford Whitford, age 73, of Edwards, passed away on June 27, 2021 surrounded by his...
David Winford Whitford, 73, of Edwards

Obituaries

Candles
Marguerite Green, of Massena
Phil passed away Friday, June 25th as a result of a motor vehicle accident in the Town of...
Phillip D. “Phil” La Valley, 42, of Pamelia
Gravesides services for Paul Fishel, age 94, of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday,...
Paul Fishel, 94, of Ogdensburg
Olivia Bender and Scott Sample
Clayton couple’s YouTube channel helps addicts with recovery
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Confederate flag burning, O’burg police & honorary diploma
Essential Worker's Monument will be at Battery Park in New York City.
Memorial Monument to be Built for Essential Workers