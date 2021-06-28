Escaping Monday’s heat and humidity

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were no records set, but the heat and humidity Monday is downright oppressive.

The highest temperature on record for Watertown on this date was 90 degrees back in 2005.

The thermometer topped out Monday at 86 degrees.

It was the humidity that sent folks around the north country to the water.

The streets of Clayton were filled with people enjoying some Monday shopping and walking along the St. Lawrence River.

A nice river breeze helped keep the heat at bay.

“It’s nice and cool and comfortable, even though the temperature on my vehicle was 84 degrees,” said Al Frasier.

“It’s great next to the water. Inland, it’s hot and sticky, but next to the river it all goes away,” said Brandi & Ayla LaRock.

In Watertown, the hot day sent people to Thompson Park. The splash pad was packed with kids cooling off in the water and having some fun.

“It’s a good way to cool down. It’s cold and it’s fun to hang out with the other kids,” said Carter Toniatti.

Lewis County is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.