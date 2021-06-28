Flight of Fantasy Art Exhibit

Advertisement

Flights of Fancy Art Exhibit: June 25-July 23
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

North Country Arts Council is excited to announce the opening of Flights of Fancy on June 25! Join us in this feature show of all things whimsical, mythical and make-believe! This art exhibit features work that presents ideas, subjects and themes that are fantastical, otherworldly and whimsical – but lift the spirits and delight your senses. While the opening will be virtual, you can check out the exhibit in person until July 23 at the Dulles State Office Building (317 Washington Street, Watertown), during weekday business hours and Saturdays, and online at nnyart.org.

