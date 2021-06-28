Happy 100th birthday to Sarkis Balukjian
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - We’re wishing a happy 100th birthday to Sarkis Balukjian in Massena.
Sarkis is a World War II vet, a Clarkson University graduate, and has been an active member of the Massena community with the Armenian Community Center and St. John’s Episcopal Church to name a few.
Thank you to his family for sharing pictures from their celebration using our website’s Send it to 7 feature.
And again a happy 100th birthday, Sarkis.
