Happy 100th birthday to Sarkis Balukjian

Sarkis Balukjian
Sarkis Balukjian(Lillian Balukjian)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - We’re wishing a happy 100th birthday to Sarkis Balukjian in Massena.

Sarkis is a World War II vet, a Clarkson University graduate, and has been an active member of the Massena community with the Armenian Community Center and St. John’s Episcopal Church to name a few.

Thank you to his family for sharing pictures from their celebration using our website’s Send it to 7 feature.

And again a happy 100th birthday, Sarkis.

