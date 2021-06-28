MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - We’re wishing a happy 100th birthday to Sarkis Balukjian in Massena.

Sarkis is a World War II vet, a Clarkson University graduate, and has been an active member of the Massena community with the Armenian Community Center and St. John’s Episcopal Church to name a few.

Thank you to his family for sharing pictures from their celebration using our website’s Send it to 7 feature.

And again a happy 100th birthday, Sarkis.

