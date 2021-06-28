Advertisement

Heat advisory issued for Lewis County

Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(MGN / Pxfuel)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County has been added to the list of places that will be under a heat advisory Monday.

Around mid-morning, the National Weather Service amended an advisory that had already been issued for Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties.

Now Lewis County is among those that can expect heat index values of 95 to 99 degrees. The advisory is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Forecasters say the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

They advise people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

People should reschedule outside strenuous activities if they can or wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when

they can’t.

