It’s sticky out there

By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for another hot and muggy day.

We could see some isolated showers, mainly in the morning. The chance of rain is about 20 percent.

Sunshine will gradually increase. Highs will be in the mid-80s. The dew point was already an oppressive 70 by 6:30 a.m.

There’s a heat advisory to the south, mainly central New York into the Southern Tier. It goes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

It stays warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of a popup shower in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Showers are likely Wednesday and there’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain Friday and Saturday. It will be a little less humid. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.

Sunday, the Fourth of July, will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

