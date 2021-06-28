Advertisement

Janie A. Schatz, 58, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Janie A. Schatz, 58, of Rogers Crossing Road, passed away on Thursday morning, June 24, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Janie was born in Sodus, New York on August 16, 1962, the daughter of Thomas and Eleanor (Martin) Rivers.  She attended local schools and after graduation went on to attend Jefferson Community College.  She was employed as a Teacher Aide for Carthage Central School District for many years.

On January 6, 2001 she married Michael Schatz.

Janie loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren, crafting, birdwatching and gardening.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Schatz of Carthage; a daughter, Jessica (Andrew) Mueller of Watertown; two sons Travis (Shannon) Rivers of Texas and Troy (Tabatha) Rivers of Carthage; her mother, Eleanor (Robert) Martin; a sister, Margaret “Peggy” (Connor) Rice of Texas; five brothers, Richard Clement of Natural Bridge; Rodney Clement of Carthage; Thomas Rivers of Western NY; John Rivers of Carthage; and Lee Rivers of Natural Bridge; as well as 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her father, Thomas Rivers.

No public services will be held.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

