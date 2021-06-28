Keeping your kids occupied during summer vacation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With school out for the summer, Watertown city school officials say it’s important to find things to occupy your kids.

The school’s resource officer says there are plenty of summer activities for kids to get involved in, like the city recreation program.

“We also offer a STEM camp for our students. That’s a science and technology camp. Hands-on activities for our students, robotics, that’s being held here on campus,” said Tina Lane, assistant superintendent, personnel and student services for Watertown schools.

The district office is open all summer and can be a resource to parents looking to keep their children busy, said Lane.

