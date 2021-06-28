Man accused in double stabbing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum man is accused of stabbing two people over the weekend.

Watertown city police say 24-year-old Rayshawn Ellis allegedly stabbed Louis Moore with a knife in the arm and leg, causing significant loss of blood.

He is also accused of striking Dequez Andrews with a knife, causing a cut to his head.

Police say the stabbings happen at 11 p.m. Saturday on Faichney Drive.

Police say both victims were taken to Samaritan Medical Center by private vehicle. Andrews was treated and released and Moore was transferred to Upstate University Hospital.

Ellis was charged with first- and second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Watertown city court and ordered held in Jefferson County jail.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.