Man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

DEPEYSTER, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

State police say 62-year-old Irl Hasty was eastbound on State Route 184 in the town of Depeyster at around 4:45 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve, over-corrected, went off the road, and struck a fence.

Troopers say he died at the scene.

