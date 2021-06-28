Memorial Monument to be Built for Essential Workers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo unveiled renderings for the Essential Workers Monument. The Commission of labor leaders representing all essential workers have chosen a location in Battery Park City to install the monument. The Circle of Heroes design will represent the essential workers who served their communities throughout the pandemic, sacrificing so much in order to keep their fellow New Yorkers safe and supported.

Construction of the Essential Workers Monument is due to be completed by Labor Day, September 6. Additionally, in tribute to our essential workers, Essential Worker Park will be established in Battery Park our essential workers will be established in Battery Park City.

“In the beginning of the pandemic when people were told to stay home, essential workers went into work day after day, making sure their fellow New Yorkers were safe, fed and cared for,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we will never be able to fully repay our essential workers, we can honor and celebrate them with this monument that will stand forever as a tribute to all that they have done for New York in our greatest moment of need and beyond. These heroes continue to inspire us every day and we are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice.”

The location in Battery Park City is along the water, in view of the statue of liberty. This spot is easily accessible to New Yorkers and visitors in a highly trafficked part of the park.

The Circle of Heroes design is to be composed of 19 red maple trees symbolizing the essential workers that carried New York through the pandemic including: nurses, doctors, healthcare workers, transit workers, police officers, EMTS and paramedics, firefighters, correctional officers, store employees, National Guard, government employees, building service workers, utility and communications workers, delivery drivers, teachers, sanitation workers, construction and manufacturing workers, food service workers and hospitality workers.

The monument will also feature an eternal flame as a symbol of New York State’s everlasting gratitude for essential workers. This space will represent how all New Yorkers came together to support each other.

The new Monument will be at Battery Park in New York City. (Governor's Office)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.