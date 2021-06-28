Ogdensburg’s Seaway Fest returning next month

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Seaway Fest is back after a year off because of COVID-19. Ogdensburg’s 60th anniversary celebration of the St. Lawrence will launch on July 24.

“We’re going to have the children’s fishing derby. We’re going to have the nightly concerts in the park. We’re going to have the Ogdensburg’s Got Talent,” said Laurel Roethel, Seaway Fest co-chair.

And a lot more. That includes the parade and a fireworks show promising to be better than ever. Elijah Rupp has already heard about the fireworks.

“It’s big. It’s cool. Apparently, it’s supposed to be double the size this year,” he said.

It was a last minute cancelation for Seaway Fest due to COVID-19 last year.

“It broke our heart,” said Roethel.

This year, the mood has swung 360 degrees.

“We are so excited. Things are happening,” she said.

There’s one big cancelation. “Battle of the Bands” is off. That’s because the pandemic squashed band practice.

The carnival ride situation is still up in the air. But, everything else is back on.

Local businesses are hopeful about the crowds.

“It’s going to be a lot of people. It’s going to be, like, probably more because last year a lot of people missed out,” said Rupp.

It begins July 24 and wraps up August 1. Fireworks are July 30 and the parade the next day.

