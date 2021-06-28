Paul Fishel, 94, of Ogdensburg

Gravesides services for Paul Fishel, age 94, of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Paul Fishel, age 94, of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Pine Hill Cemetery with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Dorothy; his four children, Richard and his wife, Lynn, of Morristown, NY, David and his wife, Susan, of Ogdensburg, NY, Dianne and her husband, Wayne, of Canton, NY, Donna and her fiancé, John, of Webster, NY, and Ligia Corredor of Weston, Fla; nine grandchildren, Erin, Adam, Justin, Suzanne, Eric, Jonathan, Breanne, Noah, and Benjamin; twelve great grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.

Paul was born on October 1, 1926, in Gouverneur, NY, the son of Arthur McKinley and Grace Woodworth Fishel. Growing up on the farm, he was a devoted Boy Scout for Troop 43 of Macomb. On June 23, 1944, he graduated Valedictorian of his class from Morristown High School. On June 10, 1947, he married Dorothy E. McNairn at the First Presbyterian Church in Morristown with Rev. John Erickson officiating. After high school Paul started working on the family dairy farm which he soon purchased. By 1952, Paul had purchased a larger farm and moved his family to the Black Lake Road near Ogdensburg where he increased his herd and acreage until he retired in 1982. Paul served as the town assessor for the local townships of Morristown, Lisbon, and Oswegatchie for over 18 years. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for North Country Savings Bank as well as an agent and director on the North Country Insurance Company. He was a charter member of the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council and a member of the United Dairy Industry Association. He also served on the Hepburn Hospital Board of Directors.

He enjoyed fishing, was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles and sudoku. He loved sitting in his home looking out over the St. Lawrence River watching ships go by and beautiful sunsets, boating with his friends, fishing, golf, vacationing in Florida, and dancing with the Jefferson County group. He also liked a good prime rib and apple pie with extra sharp cheddar cheese. He especially enjoyed family gatherings with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Frederick Remington Art Museum, 303 Washington St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

