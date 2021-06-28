Phillip D. “Phil” La Valley, 42, of Pamelia

Phil passed away Friday, June 25th as a result of a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Brownville. (Source: Funeral Home)

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Phillip D. “Phil” La Valley will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Wednesday, June 30th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held at a date and time convenient to his family.

Phil passed away Friday, June 25th as a result of a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Brownville. He was 42 years old.

Born in Watertown August 24, 1978, Phil was a son to Gordon and Mary (O’Dette) La Valley. He was a graduate of the South Jefferson School District. Phil worked as a carpenter for Robert C. Hoover Construction & Restoration for several years.

Phil loved anything outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman that loved riding his ATV and snowmobile. He also was very fond of Barnes Corners. Phil had an enormous heart and cared deeply for his friends and family. He’ll be remembered as someone who would help you in any capacity he was able, day or night.

He is survived by his son, Levi La Valley of Watertown; his siblings, Carol Rainey- La Valley of Watertown, Dawn La Valley of Chaumont; his girlfriend, Susan Johnson-Sentell of Watertown; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his closest friends, Rob Hoover, Charles “Chuckie” Desormeau, and Shawn Petrie.

Besides his parents Phil is predeceased by a brother, Timothy La Valley.

