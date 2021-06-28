Advertisement

Police: North Syracuse man drowns in Salmon River Reservoir

Salmon River Reservoir
Salmon River Reservoir(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDFIELD, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating a drowning in Oswego County.

Troopers say 19-year-old Dylan Dunn of North Syracuse was with his family at the Salmon River Reservoir in the town of Redfield on Sunday.

Police say he and a 12-year-old family member swam across the reservoir with a piece of driftwood, then walked partway back before trying to swim the rest of the way. About halfway back, the victim started to go underwater and was yelling for help.

The 12-year-old tried to help, but was unable to. The youth swam the rest of the way to call for help.

Dunn’s body was located about 80 feet from shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say their investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Syracuse after his truck went off the road in Watertown Saturday...
Man airlifted to Syracuse following crash on Massey St. in Watertown
Michael Lopez, 27, (center) faces several charges including multiple counts of attempted murder...
GRAPHIC: Gang member arrested in NYC shooting in front of two children
Two minutes is all it could take to save the life of someone using hard drugs.
Two minutes to save a life; free Fentanyl test strips are available in Watertown
Pride Month is quickly coming to a close, but not without the Village of Clayton getting in on...
Clayton Pride takes to the streets and waters to celebrate the LGBTQ community
There’s a police presence in the Town of Lyme after reports of a crash.
Town of Lyme crash causes injuries, one airlifted to Syracuse

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
It’s sticky out there
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
Sunday Sports: A whirlwind year for Matt Curley
Town of Lyme crash causes injuries, one airlifted to Syracuse