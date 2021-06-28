Police: North Syracuse man drowns in Salmon River Reservoir

REDFIELD, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating a drowning in Oswego County.

Troopers say 19-year-old Dylan Dunn of North Syracuse was with his family at the Salmon River Reservoir in the town of Redfield on Sunday.

Police say he and a 12-year-old family member swam across the reservoir with a piece of driftwood, then walked partway back before trying to swim the rest of the way. About halfway back, the victim started to go underwater and was yelling for help.

The 12-year-old tried to help, but was unable to. The youth swam the rest of the way to call for help.

Dunn’s body was located about 80 feet from shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say their investigation is continuing.

