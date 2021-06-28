Advertisement

Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says authorities are investigating whether a man who killed two people in the Boston suburb of Winthrop targeted the victims because they were Black after officials found “troubling white supremacist rhetoric” in the gunman’s handwriting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Sunday identified the shooter as 28-year-old Nathan Allen.

She said investigators uncovered writings that express “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals.”

Authorities say he shot and killed David Green and Ramona Cooper on Saturday after crashing a stolen truck into a building.

Rollins said the shooter “walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive.”

Allen was shot and killed by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Syracuse after his truck went off the road in Watertown Saturday...
Man airlifted to Syracuse following crash on Massey St. in Watertown
Michael Lopez, 27, (center) faces several charges including multiple counts of attempted murder...
GRAPHIC: Gang member arrested in NYC shooting in front of two children
There’s a police presence in the Town of Lyme after reports of a crash.
Town of Lyme crash causes injuries, one airlifted to Syracuse
Two minutes is all it could take to save the life of someone using hard drugs.
Two minutes to save a life; free Fentanyl test strips are available in Watertown
Pride Month is quickly coming to a close, but not without the Village of Clayton getting in on...
Clayton Pride takes to the streets and waters to celebrate the LGBTQ community

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
A 21-year-old man visiting Times Square was shot in the back after a group of men nearby got...
Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square
SPCA: Meatloaf
SPCA: Meatloaf, one of many kittens
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.
Donors stick with Cuomo after harassment allegations