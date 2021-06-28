Advertisement

Shirley J. Grandjean, 89, of Martinsburg

Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Shirley J. Grandjean, 89, died early Monday morning, June 28, 2021 with her family at her side at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home.

Mrs. Grandjean was born July 17, 1931 in town of Rutland the daughter of the late James W. and Nellie (Thraves) Gardner. Shirley graduated from Lowville Free Academy the class of 1948. She married Lester Grandjean on November 26, 1949 in the town of Watertown. Their marriage was blessed by Rev. Dostie of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Watertown. The couple made their home in Martinsburg. Lester died on January 23, 2000.

She is survived by her three children, Rosie (Michael) Souva of Tempe; Arizona, Diane (Bob) Purvines of Lowville; and Reginald (Kathy) Grandjean of Syracuse; her son-in-law, Richard Campbell; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Rita S. (Harry) Ortlieb, Cynthia G. Campbell, Molly A. (John) Hirschey, her six sisters, Louise Coyer, Ruth Kizzer, Arlene Christie, Marie Jackson, Mary Ashley, and Margaret Lillie; her two brothers, William “Bud”; and John J. Gardner.

Shirley was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and past member Martinsburg Fire Department Auxiliary, she enjoyed embroidery and reading. Shirley cherished and loved the Martinsburg community where she made many friendships which helped her stay in her home.

A funeral Mass will be said on Friday, July 2nd at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Scott Belina officiating. Burial will follow at Martinsburg Cemetery. Memorials in Shirley’s name may be made to: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5439 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

