‘Shootin’ Traps for Trips’ coming soon

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a fundraiser to help the Volunteer Transportation Center provide rides for people who need them.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau talked about Shootin’ Traps for Trips during a 7 News This Morning interview you can watch in the video above.

The clay-pigeon-shooting event will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club.

It costs $25 per person to shoot. You can sign up the day of the event.

You can call 315-303-2590 to find out more.

