SPCA: Meatloaf, one of many kittens

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kitten season is in full swing at the Jefferson County SPCA.

Director of operations Marissa Murphy says the shelter has about 10 ready to adopt and many more in foster care until they’re old enough for adoption.

One of the kittens ready for a new home is Meatloaf. He was very vocal during his visit to the 7 News This Morning studio.

You can check out the available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org. It’s best to make an appointment to meet-and-greet with dogs, but you can just walk in to check out the cats.

